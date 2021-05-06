Jessica Alba channels Victoria Beckham in the most gorgeous green suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jessica Alba just took power dressing to a whole new level! Stepping out in a gorgeous green suit on Wednesday, the actress and entrepreneur was on hand to ring the opening bell at NASDAQ in Times Square. Channelling Victoria Beckham in her emerald two-piece, Jessica was joined by family and friends as she celebrated The Honest Company going public.

Jessica nailed business chic in an emerald green suit

Accessorised to perfection, the mum-of-three teamed her longline blazer and wide-leg trousers with an ivory blouse, gold statement earrings and heels. Styling her caramel tresses in loose, voluminous curls, Jessica rocked a brown smokey shadow complete with rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss – so glam!

Jessica's suit had serious Victoria Beckham vibes

In love with her latest look? We've found a near-identical version from Mango.

Retailing at $59.99, this sage green blazer features structured shoulders and a smart lapel collar. Part of Mango's Committed Collection, it's been made using sustainable fibres and processes, reducing the overall environmental impact.

Green Blazer, $59.99, Mango

Polish off your ensemble by adding the matching trousers, priced at $49.99. Sitting at a mid-rise, these straight-leg trousers are uber flattering and come with a chic belt buckle fastening.

Green Trousers, $49.99, Mango

One of Jessica's favourite trends is the timeless suit, and she recently showed two ways to wear a stunning blazer in a fun video uploaded on her Instagram feed.

In the video, the Fantastic Four actress started off in a beautiful white dressing gown before quickly changing into a casual look with a pink blazer, black shirt, ripped jeans and a pair of high heels.

VIDEO: Jessica Alba is spring ready in beautiful blazer

After being handed a small purple clutch bag, the actress obscured the camera before magically appearing in her next look, layering the same blazer over a lavender cami dress complete with neon trainers.

"1 blazer, 2 ways," she wrote, alongside some purple heart emojis. "Which look are you feelin?"

Fans were pretty unanimous with their verdict, as they declared that both of her looks were stunning. "Both, but perhaps 2 by a nose," one said.

A second added: "I was going to say first and then saw the second and they're both amazing," and a third wrote: "Obsessed with both looks!! That colour looks amazing #bossbabe."

