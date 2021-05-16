Tracee Ellis Ross' 'grandma sneakers' are causing a stir

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

It’s hard not to swoon over Tracee Ellis Ross’ style.

Every week she serves up something fresh, unique, and inspiring, but even she isn't immune to fashion criticism. The Black-ish star couldn’t stop laughing as she appeared on Desus and Mero and the hosts asked her about her favorite pair of sneakers.

Tracee quipped about the sneakers she loves on Desus and Mero

She posted a clip from the show on her Instagram Saturday evening.

"There was a pair of Acne sneakers that have the two velcro stripes and people went in on me," she said in the video with a laugh. "I did a separate post with all the names [people gave them]."

Tracee went on to pull out her phone and read some of those names. "The diabetes strap overs, the help I’ve fallen and I can’t get up Yeezys, the old balance," she said with a laugh. "People went in hard and I was so grateful. Try to take me down. You will not stop my light."

Fans filled her comments with crying laughing emojis, with one writing, "The diabetes strap overs took me out." Another added, "I remember this. I kept coming back to read the comments."

Tracee first showed off the shoes in 2018

Others made sure to let Tracee know they love her style no matter what she wears. "Your attitude is the absolute best!", one wrote, while another added, "You are stylish in whatever you wear girl. We love you!"

Tracee said the shoes are so comfortable and she still wears them nevertheless. The High Note star actually wore them to the show that day after receiving that backlash back in 2018. So, we tracked them down on Farfetch...just in case you want to try them too.

Acne Studios Steffey low-top sneakers, $390, Farfetch

As for the other sneaker Tracee is loving right now, she said, “I love the Stan Smith all white but I can’t find them. I have tiny little feet...I wear a 7 ½, 8.”

Speaking of sneakers, we loved when the fashionista paired a white and red plaid Rosie Assoulin peplum top and skirt with matching red and white Nike sneakers - an unexpected shoe pairing that worked so well.

Tracee completed the look with gold hoops and wore hair slicked back in a bun with a pop of red on her lips.

She rocked the look on the set of Black-ish earlier this year for an upcoming episode of the show. "Um, you’re wrapped. Are you going to take your costume off?", the person filming the video asked the actress as she walked back and forth in her trailer.

“Yeah, I’m just going to walk around in it for a little longer," Tracee replied. "It’s exceptional. Sometimes you don’t want to take your clothes off when they’re this cute. You just want to keep wearing them. Like maybe I should wear them home maybe I shouldn’t. Come on! It’s the cutest look!”

"Sorry @blackishabc wardrobe, this is coming home with me!," Tracee captioned the photo.

The thesp continued to wear the look and echo that same mantra as she headed to her sleek Mercedes Benz in the parking lot, topping the ensemble with a face shield. "I’m keeping the look wardrobe. I’m not taking it off. Sorry!," she said as she hopped into the vehicle.

