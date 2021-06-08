Martine McCutcheon sparkles in glitzy dress – and looks incredible

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Martine McCutcheon stunned fans on Monday when she wore a gorgeous gold sparkly dress as she filmed for a fun project.

The Love Actually star looked fabulous in the daring frock, and did a little dance to show off her outfit.

Martine captioned the post of her posing with: "So good to see this one again and have a long overdue catch up! Plus we were filming a Christmas Special can you believe it?! My specialty was Christmas films – hence being dressed as an Oscar!"

WATCH: How Martine McCutcheon landed her Love Actually role

Fans were quick to comment on the look, with one saying: "You look incredible Martine", while another said: "Gorgeous dress!"

The gold ensemble featured stylish puff sleeves, a high neckline and a tiered hem. The star paired the dress with a simple diamond bracelet, letting the sequins do all the talking.

Martine looked incredible in her latest Instagram post

Martine wore her signature brunette hair in loose waves for the occasion, and sported a brown smokey eye and a nude lip, which complemented her outfit perfectly.

Although the exact details of her dress are yet to be revealed, we have found an amazing high street alternative if you are looking to make a statement this summer.

Rare London gold sequin mini dress, £65, ASOS

This isn’t the first time that the 45-year-old has stunned fans with her fashion choices, as back in April Martine sported matching outfits with her husband Jack McManus and their son Rafferty.

The star took to social media to share the snap, captioning it: "Happy Easter from our own little Easter Bunny… We found so many lovely treats in the garden today and the weather was glorious!"

Martine shared the beautiful family portrait on the Easter bank holiday

Wearing a quaint straw boater hat, paired with a delicate white prairie shirt and dark blue jeans with frayed ends, Martine looked ready to step onto the set of Little Women, and we were obsessed!

The photo got fans talking – and not just about the cute family portrait. The comments were rolling in complimenting Martine on her outfit, with fans begging to know how they could replicate the ensemble.

"I love the hat, where's that from?" pleaded one, while another commented: "Hat goals." We couldn’t agree more!

