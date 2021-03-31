We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Martine McCutcheon showed off her stunning new gold jewellery on Wednesday – and fans loved her outfit.

Taking to Instagram, the Love Actually star posed for a series of glamorous photos that showcased her chunky accessories, which she paired with a white waistcoat.

"Morning you gorgeous lot! Feeling golden thanks to the amazing new couture collection for @chlobojewellery by my dear friend Chloe. Chloe was a bridesmaid at my wedding and is the most wonderful, gorgeous woman!

"You are so talented Chlo - the pieces feel so luxurious and timeless. True investment pieces! Thank you so much darling. X #chlobo #chlobocouture #friendship #adoreher #proud #gift #timeless," Martine captioned the post.

Resting her hands on her chest and shoulders, Martine also inadvertently showed off her gorgeous outfit.

In love with her look, several fans complimented her outfit, commenting: "You look beautiful," and: "Gorgeous."

The actress looked glamorous wearing a white waistcoat and gold jewellery

Others also inquired about her top: "Love your top @martinemccutcheon please where is it from x." The Masked Singer star replied: "It’s vintage from Ibiza! Sorry!" and added: "I hate it when I can’t get something I love."

In the first snap, Martine wore her hair slicked back in a sleek style, while she opted for glamorous curls in a second photo taken outside. In both, her gold jewellery was offset by her dewy, tanned skin.

So how does Martine keep her hair looking glossy and fresh? She recently admitted her secret is a DIY hair dye kit that costs just £6.

Martine modelled her new accessories

Speaking of Garnier's Olia permanent hair dye, she said: "SO many of you ask me what colour I use on my hair – I generally tend to do my own and if you want a dark glossy soft black this is my favourite. 20 mins on the roots, 10 combed through to the ends and voila! You are glossy and lush again.

"It fades well too. Not an ad – just a personal fave. It was made for me!" she wrote, before adding: "The conditioner that comes with it is amazing too – if you have fine hair literally leave it in a minute before rinsing and it gives you great shine."

