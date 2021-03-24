We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Martine McCutcheon kept it casual in a chic double denim look on Wednesday. The Love Actually actress, 44, posed for a mirror selfie in her stunning dining room, wearing 70s style flared jeans with Western-inspired accessories.

Tucked into her high-waisted trousers was a denim shirt that featured studs around the shoulders, which she teamed with pointed-toe brown heeled boots to elongate her legs.

Unfortunately, the Zara shirt has already sold out, which is unsurprising since it was reduced from £49.99 to £12.99, and her Topshop shoes no longer appear to be available.

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon shares romantic anniversary celebrations

"Double denim for the Dalston Diva today," Martine jokingly captioned the snap, shared on her Instagram Stories.

"Dripping in gold today," she added, giving fans a closer look at her pretty jewellery which included chunky gold rings and two necklaces, one of which featured moon and star pendants.

The Love Actually star paired her Zara shirt with flared jeans

After she shared the same selfie on her main Instagram page, fans quickly let Martine know how gorgeous she looked in her outfit. "Love those jeans, very flattering," wrote one, and Martine replied: "They really are!!"

Another penned: "Those jeans look fantastic," while a third remarked: "Love the double denim! You look amazing."

Although her flared jeans were the only item of clothing Martine didn't tag, we've tracked down several alternatives.

Topshop flared jeans, £29.99, ASOS

Vintage jeans, were £55 now £40, Urban Outfitters

ASOS is selling a pair of Topshop jeans for as little as £29.99, while Urban Outfitters have a vintage pair available in the sale for £40.

Martine has several items of denim in her wardrobe, and left fans equally as stunned when she modelled a pair of skinny jeans recently. The Masked Singer star posed in figure-hugging jeans and a chic leather jacket with a faux fur collar, dressing her light blue denim down with a pair of funky Vans trainers.

The post had her fans all asking the same thing as they complimented Martine on her outfit.

One said: "I have leg envy!!" while another asked: "Can I ask what fitness regime you have been doing please x". Plenty more followers chimed in, agreeing: "I was thinking the same".

