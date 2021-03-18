Martine McCutcheon's leopard print look makes fans do a double take

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Martine McCutcheon has got to be one of the most relatable stars on Instagram – and we're obsessed with her wardrobe! The Love Actually favourite mixed things up on Wednesday with her "cockney rebel" look, donning a faux fur leopard print jacket and faux leather leggings.

The 44-year-old star embraced a rock chic vibe in her statement coat and figure-flattering trousers, which she teamed with black ankle boots.

Martine wore her brunette hair pulled back in a bun and added a pair of oversized sunnies, flashing a big smile as she posed in a London doorway.

She captioned the snap: "Leopard Lil in sunny London today #london🇬🇧 #myhome #cockneyrebel #leopardlil". Her fans were loving her edgy makeover and were desperate to know where her cool coat was from.

One wrote: "Channelling the Bet Lynch look.... you wear it well!" while another enthused: "Love your jacket" and a third commented: "Stunning!! I love your coat!! It is fab!".

Martine looked lovely in leopard print

There's good news since Martine's Hush coat is still in stock – but you'll need to act fast as it's selling quickly. The eye-catching style will keep you warm this spring and will be a classic for years to come.

Martine certainly looks glowing and happy in her new snap. The star previously told HELLO! that she feels blessed to have spent lockdown with her husband Jack McManus and son Rafferty at their family home in Surrey.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Martine – who was forced to isolate due to her battle with Lyme disease and ME (chronic fatigue syndrome) – has found a renewed passion for the simple things.

She said: "I have been really good emotionally for a long time and I have felt a lot calmer. It has been good to realise it is okay to do things at your own pace. Life is so fast that there never seems to be time. Now there is this new togetherness, even with social distancing." Happiness looks good on her!

