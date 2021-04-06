We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Martine McCutcheon has previously said her happy place is soaking up the sun in her own back garden. Over the Easter weekend, the Love Actually star took to Instagram to post a delightful family photo showing just that, joined by husband Jack McManus and son Rafferty. And they were wearing matching outfits – how cute!

The Masked Singer star captioned the snap, shared on Bank Holiday Monday: "Happy Easter from our own little Easter Bunny... We found so many lovely treats in the garden today and the weather was glorious!".

Sporting a quaint straw boater hat, paired with a delicate white prairie shirt and dark blue jeans with frayed ends, Martine looked ready to step onto the set of Little Women, and we are obsessed!

Martine McCutcheon shared an adorable family portrait for Easter

The photo got fans talking – and not just about the cute family portrait. The comments were rolling in complimenting Martine on her outfit, with fans begging to know how they could replicate the ensemble.

"I love the hat, where's that from?" pleaded one, while another commented: "Hat goals." We couldn’t agree more!

But the straw boater isn't all fans are raving about. Her shirt with its frilled statement collar is simply gorgeous and a must have for Spring/Summer - and we are not the only ones who think so.

One fan commented: "Smashing pics, love your blouse, please can someone help me find it, thank you."

Well, you're in luck because this & Other Stories shirt is almost identical. Boasting a slightly lower neckline, this £65 wardrobe staple is a statement piece you'll wear time and again.

Embroidered Statement Collar Blouse, £65, & Other Stories

While lockdown is still restricting our social activities, Martine is proof you don't need a fancy event to dress up and look cute, you just need some sun. Any excuse to get out of our joggers!

