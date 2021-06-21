Vogue Williams wows in bold stripe dress – and it's perfect for summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams has done it again. The Heart Radio star looked sensational on Sunday as she stepped out in a bold green and white striped dress from Ganni.

RELATED: Vogue Williams channels royalty in elegant Peter Pan collar blouse

The 35-year-old styled the fabulous frock with a pair of white lace-up trainers and a white crossbody bag from Chanel. She finished off the look with gold hoops and her signature black and gold Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams rocks micro denim shorts during Irish holiday

We are obsessed with her latest look, and can't help but think that her dress is the summer staple that everyone needs in their wardrobe.

The shirred frock features a green striped design, a colour that can be seen throughout Ganni's Spring '21 collection. It is made from organic cotton-poplin, perfect for keeping cool during the warmer months.

Vogue looked gorgeous in the Ganni number

If you don’t manage to get your hands on it before it sells out, we have found an amazing alternative from Jigsaw, and the best news is that it is currently on sale!

The star looked radiant as she made her way back from the Heart Radio studios on Sunday, sporting natural makeup and wearing her hair in a slicked-back bun.

Ganni midi dress, £245, Net-A-Porter

Cotton poplin dress, was £130 now £45, Jigsaw

Vogue is known for her impressive summer wardrobe, and just last month she rocked the most stunning shirt dress.

The floral number was an elegant piece from luxury designer Hayley Menzies, which she teamed with a pair of Greek sandals and a brown suede tassel handbag.

Vogue looked stunning in the shirt style dress

Posting one of her signature lift selfies to Instagram to showcase the look, Vogue shared her outfit of the day with her 855k followers before wishing her fans a good morning.

The star's waist-cinching dress retails for £420. Described by the designer as: "inspired by the print of tropical blooms on a tablecloth on the island of Koh Samui", Vogue's floral dress collection is giving us all the inspiration we need to add some colour to our wardrobe.

DISCOVER: Vogue Williams shows off golden tan in the most gorgeous white mini dress

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.