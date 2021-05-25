Vogue Williams stuns fans in figure-hugging jeans - and they're so flattering

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams stunned fans on Monday as she shared a snap to her social media wearing a pair of flattering, figure-hugging blue ripped jeans.

RELATED: Vogue Williams' H&M evening dress is too gorgeous for words

The presenter paired the jeans with a simple white top and a sleeveless jacket from Karen Millen, looking as chic as ever for the outing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams wows in bright pink co-ord

Posting the outfit to her Instagram story, Vogue wrote: "I don't care if it’s raining. It’s summer so I'm dressing like summer!"

She went on to say: "The hat is for rain purposes and also because I didn’t wash my hair!"

MORE: Vogue Williams' pastel polka-dot dress is the perfect look for spring

The mum-of-two finished off the look with a stylish beige hat and a pair of nude, open-toe heels, which elongated her toned legs.

Vogue looked stunning in the simple ensemble

Her outfit is every neutral lover's dream, and is perfect for enjoying dinner and drinks with friends this summer.

We are obsessed with her jeans, and have found an amazing alternative if you are wanting to recreate the look.

This version from Topshop are a stunning shade of blue and feature a super similar shape to Vogue's pair. Simply style with some barely-there heels for an ultra leg-lengthening look!

Topshop flare jeans, £29.99, ASOS

Vogue has been showing off her amazing figure a lot as of late, and on Sunday she wowed in a waist-cinching leather look.

The star looked sensational as she made her way to the Heart Radio studios, wearing a black leather shirt paired with black jeans and snakeskin boots.

The shirt featured a super flattering tie-waist belt, as well as button-up detailing and two front pockets, giving it a utility feel.

The presenter rocked the leather look

Vogue looked radiant as she made her way to the radio show, sporting natural makeup and wearing her blonde hair in a low ponytail.

She finished off the outfit with a pair of big black sunglasses, a chunky gold watch and a black and gold handbag.

We can't wait to see what Vogue wears next!

DISCOVER: Vogue Williams just wore the summer dress of dreams – and wow

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.