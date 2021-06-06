Vogue Williams channels royalty in elegant Peter Pan collar blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Heart Radio presenter Vogue Williams has stunned fans in her summer wardrobe once again – this time giving us all the inspo we need to rock a statement summer blouse.

Taking to her Instagram stories to strut in a stunning peter-pan collared blouse from Irish boutique Starla, the star said: "I am SO obsessed with a really amazing collar". We are too!

WATCH: Vogue Williams shares a glimpse into luxe Dublin home

The Irish beauty paired the white shirt with a pair of classic denim jeans, complete with statement rips, and bold silver boots.

She wore her blonde hair in a slick low bun and channelled royalty with some elegant gold accessories.

The Irish beauty looked stunning in the Starla shirt

It's no surprise that Vogue looks stunning in the regal statement blouse given her surprising connection to the royal family. Her husband, Spencer Williams' brother is married to the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton.

Princess Diana was also a fan of a statement collar, often sporting an elegant pie-crust blouse layered beneath a bold knit.

If you wish to brush shoulders with royalty, Vogue's blouse is the perfect attire in which to do so! This dupe from Monki retails for just £30 and would look perfect paired with denim jeans or short for a chic summer look.

Big collar shirt, £30, Monki

The star and her husband Spencer Matthews, along with their children Theodore and Gigi, are currently enjoying a break in Vogue's native Ireland - and she revealed that it was an emotional return for her.

"I love being home, I LOVE being home!" she told her followers. "And just seeing my new house is amazing. I cried when I landed. It's been since January 2019. I'm finally home."

Vogue made an emotional return to Ireland for the first time in two years

She also revealed that the family are isolating upon their arrival, pending a COVID test. "We had to do all the jazz, get the PCR test, we're currently isolating and then another test and then we can see family," she said.

