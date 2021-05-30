Vogue Williams' stunning floral shirt dress is summer wardrobe goals

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams has been inspiring our summer wardrobes recently, and we're obsessed with her latest look worn to host Heart Radio on Sunday.

Her summery floral shirt dress was an elegant piece from luxury designer Hayley Menzies, teamed with a pair of Greek sandals and brown suede tassel handbag.

WATCH: Vogue Williams stuns in a slinky H&M dress for night out

Posting one of her signature lift selfies to Instagram to showcase the stunning look, Vogue shared her outfit of the day with her 849k followers before wishing her fans a good morning.

The star hosts the weekend breakfast show for Heart Radio

The star's waist-cinching dress retails for £420. Described by the designer as: "inspired by the print of tropical blooms on a tablecloth on the island of Koh Samui", Vogue's floral dress collection is giving us all the inspiration we need to add colour to our wardrobe.

Daydream Cotton Broderie Dress, £420, Atterley

If you want to recreate Vogue's stunning summery look, you're in luck. Shirt dresses are set to be a hit this season, with countless high street dupes available so you can rock the florals this summer.

Floral Shirt Dress, £30, Monki

Our favourite dupe retails for just £30 from high street favourite Monki. Team this flowy button-up shirt dress with white trainers or simple sandals for a fun, flirty look.

Hobbs Floral Print Dress, £151,20, John Lewis

For a more sophisticated style, this sleeved maxi dress in sunshine yellow is the ultimate summer number. Defined with a neat collar and long sleeves, pair with strappy sandals for summer days in the sun.

Vogue, 35, just returned from a staycation with her husband Spencer Williams. Taking to Instagram to post a romantic photo of her husband, Vogue wrote: "My best pal… what a lovely little night away we had this week. Stuffed our faces, chilled and has the NICEST sleep!"

Vogue and her former Made In Chelsea star husband, Spencer Williams

The couple’s relaxing retreat was a much needed break, as the pair have their hands full at home being parents to two-year-old Theodore and 10-month-old Gigi, who will be celebrating her first birthday this summer.

