Vogue Williams shows off golden tan in the most gorgeous white mini dress

Vogue Williams shared some fashion inspiration with fans on Thursday as she modelled dresses for the upcoming Irish bank holiday - and we're swooning over her choices!

The star looked incredible as she showed her followers a mini dress from Paper London, which she teamed with her very own Bare By Vogue tan to add her signature golden glow to her skin.

With her hair swept up in a top knot, she told the camera: "I'm choosing outfits for the bank holiday weekend, which is this weekend, exciting stuff!"

Loading the player...



WATCH: Vogue looked stunning in her white mini dress

"I've got the Bare by Vogue 'ultra dark' currently on my legs, I might even pop a little bit of instant on over, because I love the effect when you've got bare legs - which we always do in the summer!"

She also modelled a French Connection dress and a past-season buy from Topshop

Vogue's chic mini dress is from independent brand Paper London, and costs £425. She also modelled a pretty floral number from French Connection, £110, which is nearly sold out everywhere.

She finished her style round up with a past-season polka dot dress from Topshop - a cult style that was worn by stars such as Kate Wright back in 2018.

French Connection dress, £110, Atterley

Vogue is currently back in Ireland with her kids, and no doubt she's looking forward to the long weekend! She shared an adorable snap of her son Theodore in front of a beautiful sea view on Thursday evening, simply captioning it: "We're home T T!!!"

She also gave fans a glimpse at her gorgeous home in Howth, bought as a bolthole for herself and husband Spencer Matthews back in 2020.



Vogue has taken her children back to Ireland

Vogue shared a snap of her pretty kitchen complete with marble details, writing: "Just in love with my new kitchen."

The presenter also shared pictures of the project back in November, telling fans: "Seeing our house come together is so exciting! It's taken a good few months but I have to say I had the BEST people working with me."

