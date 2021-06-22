Alex Jones looks lovely in lilac as she shows off blossoming baby bump

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones has done it again! The stylish star showed off her blossoming baby bump on Monday as she snapped a selfie wearing the loveliest lilac cable knit jumper from Sezane.

The One Show host posted the outfit to her Instagram, styling the colourful knit with a pair of white trousers from Reiss and bright green, open-toe heels.

She captioned the photo: "It’s a cable knit kinda day. This one is sezane and trousers are oldies from @reiss. Thank you for watching tonight."

Alex Jones reacts to The One Show co-star's baby news

Her floor manager could be seen standing behind her, and Alex hilariously wrote: "This is floor manager Sandy telling me to hurry the hell up and stop taking photos."

Alex wore her signature brunette bob in loose waves and sported minimal makeup for the occasion, highlighting her natural beauty.

Alex shared the stunning snap to her social media

If you love her lilac jumper as much as us, then you are in luck, as we have found the perfect alternative from ASOS.

The star showed off her baby bump in the snap, as she prepares to welcome her third child.

Urban Bliss lilac jumper

Alex and her husband, Charlie Thomson, are parents to Teddy, four, and Kit, two, and are over the moon to be expecting a baby girl.

The host has been killing it with her maternity fashion choices, and just last week she wore the most beautiful blue dress by Wyse London. Also loved by fellow TV star Holly Willoughby, the brand specialises in gorgeous frocks and prints and Alex's number was pretty special.

Alex looked beautiful in blue last week

The 'Sabine' dress is cut in a very flattering shape which skims the frame, with a frill neck and tiered midi skirt. So it's ideal for showing off your baby bump like Alex.

We can't wait to see what the stylish host will wear next, and are even more excited about the cute clothes she is bound to be buying for her baby girl!

