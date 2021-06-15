Alex Jones has an unreal new dress - and you should see her baby bump

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Another day, another stunning dress for Alex Jones! The pregnant star is looking incredible right now; her maternity wardrobe is on fire. It's brimming with slightly oversize buys that she can wear once her baby is here.

On Monday evening the 44-year-old shared a snap of her wearing a beautiful blue dress by mid-range brand Wyse London. Also loved by fellow TV star Holly Willoughby, the brand specialises in gorgeous frocks and prints and Alex's number was pretty special.

The 'Sabine' dress is cut in a very flattering shape which skims the frame, with a frill neck and tiered midi skirt. So it's ideal for showing off your baby bump like Alex.

The versatile getup can be worn with trainers or sandals, to the office or a party. We are loving the whimsical cornflower blue floral ditsy print too. It has a high price point of £260, but it is the kind of style you could wear each year without it dating. If this is a little out of your price range don't worry, we've found a cheaper alternative - just keep scrolling.

Alex looked stunning in her Wyse London dress

HELLO! previously caught up with Alex's loyal fashion stylist Tess Wright about her gorgeous wardrobe.

Sabine Two Tone Floral Print Dress, £260, Wyse London

Discussing the presenter's go-to brands and styles, she added that comfort is really important. "Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide-leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour," she said. "Alex also loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

Floral Print Rouched Square Neck Blue Midi Dress, £85, Oliver Bonas

The mum-of-two prefers to prioritise high street labels and longevity. Tess explained: "We love Topshop, Zara, Massimo Dutti, Miss Selfridge. We like to recycle and reinvent things. She loves wearing all the high street stuff at home, too."

