Taking to our screens in yet another stunning outfit on Wednesday evening was The One Show presenter Alex Jones. The glamorous Welsh star donned a sunshine yellow gingham dress for the occasion – and fans went wild for her maternity look.

"Summer finally seems to be here!!!" Alex celebrated in the caption, posing at BBC's Broadcasting House before she went live on air.

Sporting a London-based maternity label Queen Bee, Alex rocked the square neck sleeveless yellow dress with a pair of brown strappy heels.

The soon to be mother-of-three wore her brunette locks in a loosely curled style, completing her look with a dramatic smokey eye, blushed cheeks and subtle pink lip.

The Welsh star donned the sunshine yellow maternity dress

But fans were quick to notice a key detail about the 44-year-old's dress. The star is currently expecting her third child with husband Charlie Thomson – but her blooming baby bump was barely noticeable.

Whether it was a crafty maternity fashion hack, or the angle of the photo - fans were quick to react to her elegant on-screen style.

Rushing to the comments to share their disbelief, one fan wrote: "Very pretty dress… and doesn't look maternity at all! Very summery", whilst another agreed: "You are looking so good! Pregnancy suits you Alex, you're rocking your clothes!"

Fans couldn't believe Alex is approaching her due date

"You look gorgeous – but are you sure there's a baby in there?!" quizzed a third fan.

If you're looking to recreate Alex's stunning summer style, you're in luck. The glowing mum-to-be swapped her designer labels and luxe fashion pieces for a high street number – and her exact dress is available on ASOS.

Queen Bee Maternity Dress, £20, ASOS

Just landed in the summer sale, this Queen Bee maternity dress retails for just £20 and would look so chic with a pair of strappy sandals or white trainers.

As always, Alex was styled by her go-to professional Tess Wright. Tess previously told HELLO! the star tries to stay loyal to the high street with her on-screen looks, saying: "We love Topshop, Zara, Massimo Dutti, Miss Selfridge. We like to recycle and reinvent things. Alex loves wearing all the high street stuff at home, too."

