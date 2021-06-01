Pregnant Alex Jones rocks a dreamy denim dress - and a new hairstyle

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones is looking so chic right now! The One Show host has been inspiring us with her incredible wardrobe of late and we are literally obsessed with every outfit she has been seen in.

The star was pictured out and about with her son in an Instagram snap on Monday evening, sporting a lovely denim shirt dress. It skimmed her baby bump and is the kind of frock she could wear again and again once her baby girl is here. We're not sure where it's from, but we think you will like this fabulous high-street dress (which looks very similar) so keep scrolling!

Alex often wears her hair loose and straight in her trademark bob, or she sports lightly tousled tresses, so we were excited to see her rocking a sleek ponytail tied with a bow on this occasion. Gorgeous!

The brunette beauty pulled out another gorgeous maternity look over the Bank Holiday weekend as she showed off her blossoming baby bump in the perfect floral midi dress from Oliver Bonas.

The TV host, who is expecting her third child in August with her husband Charlie Thomson, posed for a selfie side-on, highlighting her protruding bump. Beaming as she snapped the photo and holding a hand under her tummy, she captioned the post: "Growing."

Blue Lightwash Seamed Denim Shirt Dress, £35.00, Dorthy Perkins

The 44-year-old works with stylist Tess Wright and she has spoken out about maternity dressing. Recently, she gave some incredible tips on how to dress when carrying a baby. "When it comes to being pregnant you don’t suddenly have to revert to spending money on maternity wear. Look in your wardrobe and see what might work with that lovely bump," she revealed.

