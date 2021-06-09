We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones returned to BBC's The One Show after her joyous half term break looking well-rested and gorgeous. Did you notice her growing baby bump? So exciting!

The Welsh star once again showcased the perfect maternity wardrobe on the show, sporting an incredible yellow number from Marks & Spencer. The 'Cherry Print Button Detail Midi Tea Dress' is part of the M&S X Ghost collection and costs £69. One problem though - it keeps selling out! We are hoping this summery style arrives back online soon but in the meantime, why not check out the strawberry print version? It's super similar and all sizes are in stock. Get fruity for the summer!

As always, Alex was styled by her go-to professional Tess Wright. Tess previously told HELLO! the star tries to stay loyal to the high street with her on-screen looks, saying: "We love Topshop, Zara, Massimo Dutti, Miss Selfridge. We like to recycle and reinvent things. Alex loves wearing all the high street stuff at home, too."

She added: "She is a massive M&S fan as their collections are really affordable and practical - especially Autograph, as it's super stylish."

Alex looked glowing in her M&S dress

Comfort is really important to Alex. Tess explained: "Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide-leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour," she said. "Alex also loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

M&S X GHOST Strawberry Print Puff Sleeve Midi Tea Dress, £69, Marks & Spencer

As for when the brunette beauty is at home with her children, not much changes according to Tess! "I know that she's like me - with two small children she loves comfort, practicality and anything you can throw in the washing machine," she said

