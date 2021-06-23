Holly Willoughby sends fans wild in thigh-split dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby looked wonderful on Wednesday when she wore a red, floral dress from high street shop & Other Stories, which featured a flattering thigh-split.

The This Morning presenter shared the outfit to her social media, and fans went wild for her latest look.

Holly styled the dress with her favourite pair of nude heels and kept her accessories minimal, letting the frock do all the talking.

She wore her hair in her signature loose waves and sported natural makeup, including a pink lip which complimented the ensemble perfectly.

The frock featured delicate puff sleeves, a white floral pattern and a thigh-split, showing off Holly's tanned legs.

Holly looked lovely in the floral frock

Fans were desperate to get their hands on the star's outfit and recreate the look, with one writing: "Love your dress where is it from?", while another commented: "Love red on you you look stunning".

The number in question is from & Other Stories and is still available, however we would hurry as it is selling out!

Flowy midi dress, £85, & Other Stories

If you don’t manage to get your hands on it, we have found an amazing alternative from Boohoo which is sure to become a wardrobe staple this summer.

Floral bardot dress, £16, Boohoo

Holly has been rocking lots of floral dresses lately, and she started the week looking glamorous in a green number from sustainable fashion label Nobody's Child.

The star donned the 'Green and White Ditsy Esme Dress', complete with a delicate white floral print and bow tie detail on the puffed sleeves. As usual, she teamed her dress with a pair of classic nude heels.

Holly looked gorgeous in green

"Morning Monday… how’s the summer solstice making you feel today?" Holly penned, sporting a colourful ensemble despite the dreary wet weather.

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment her look. "Holly, you look incredible," wrote one, whilst another sweetly shared: "Love that dress on you, SO your colour."

"Gorgeous dress! Looking stunning as always!" commented a third fan.

