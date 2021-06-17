Holly Willoughby's figure-flattering frock has fans saying the same thing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's no secret that Holly Willoughby is a big fan of a floral dress, and on Thursday she rocked a figure-flattering midaxi from one of her favourite brands, Rixo.

The This Morning presenter looked fabulous in the summery frock, and fans went wild for the dress on social media.

Holly paired the stylish number with her trusty nude heels and minimal accessories, sporting natural makeup and wearing her hair in her signature blonde bob.

Sharing the look with her seven million followers, the star wrote: "Morning Thursday…today we catch up with the lovely @thebodycoach…see you on @thismorning at 10am. #hwstyle dress by @rixo".

Fans rushed to comment, with one writing: "That dress is gorgeous", while another said: "You look sensational". One fan pleaded: "Absolutely love that dress, where is it from please?"

Holly looked stunning in the summery dress

The 'Jenna Red Summer Meadow' dress is from independent designer Rixo, and is priced at £275. It features frill detailing, a flattering V-neckline, cute cap sleeves and a bias hip fit. It's still available online, however, we recommend snapping it up quickly!

The floral frock is the perfect piece for summer, simply pair with some flat sandals and a straw bag for the ultimate picnic in the park outfit.

Rixo Jenna dress, £275, Flannels

Holly rocked a similar Rixo dress just last week. The star stunned fans in a 60s daisy green print number – and we're obsessed with the retro look.

Taking to Instagram to share one of her iconic #hwstyle posts, Holly posed in the floral midi frock complete with a flattering sweetheart neckline, delicate puffed sleeves and cute tie detailing.

We loved Holly's retro look on This Morning

According to the Rixo designers, Holly's 'LUISA' dress will "look sublime with a pair of boots and your favourite knit or with sandals in the warmer months". The perfect style to see you through the summer and into the colder autumn months.

Pairing the look with strappy white 'KALI' wedges from Reiss, Holly looked ready to take on the day as she prepared to present another show with co-host Phillip Schofield.

