Holly Willoughby stuns in fashionable flowy M&S dress

Holly Willoughby loves Marks and Spencer's fashions, and the star proved it once again on Saturday as she showcased a beautiful frock from the store.

In the post on the official M&S Instagram feed, the This Morning presenter stunned fans with the beautiful garment.

The mum-of-three looked amazing in the sensational ivory mix dress that was covered with pink polka dots - and it's clear that fans agreed.

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas wrote: "Love it, you look great," while a second fan said: "Just love this dress."

Many other fans simply left heart emojis to show their appreciation for the frock.

The dress is an ivory mix polka dot puff sleeve midaxi tea dress, and it retails for £39.50.

The piece is available in regular and long sizes, and is described as "the perfect choice for casual summer occasions".

The presenter stunned in the dress

The item's description adds: "Cut to a comfy regular fit, with a round neck and feminine short puff sleeves, it sits at a flattering midaxi length. It fastens with a discreet zip."

Holly paired the outfit with some lace-up leather star trainers. The shoes are available in sizes three to eight and feature a deep outer sole and metallic star motif.

They also come with a suede detail at the back of the shoe.

Holly's style always amazes us, and she recently stunned in the dreamiest embroidered dress from earth-conscious brand Albaray.

Taking to Instagram to share yet another of her #hwstyle posts, Holly was glowing in the summery midi dress that designers describe as "crafted in heavy weight, responsibly sourced embroidery anglaise cotton."

Polka Dot Puff Sleeve Midaxi Tea Dress, £39.50, Marks and Spencers

Featuring a square front and back neckline with statement ruffle detail, Holly's flattering dress could be styled up or down for any occasion.

As usual, the elegant 40-year-old teamed her daytime look with a pair of her trusted 'barely there' nude heels from Steve Madden and fashioned a sultry dark pink lip.

Fans were obsessed with Holly's radiant look, taking to the comments to compliment the star. "I love yellow on you Holly" commented a fan, whilst another sweetly agreed: "This dress is stunning on you holly! Definitely your colour."

"What a beautiful summer dress. You look lovely in lemon," shared another fan, who was in agreement that Holly's 'colour' is indeed yellow.

