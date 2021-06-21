Holly Willoughby's flirty floral dress is our new summer must-have

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby started the week looking glamorous in green as she presented This Morning alongside co-host Phillip Schofield on Monday.

The 40-year-old star donned a stunning ensemble from sustainable fashion label Nobody's Child – the brand we didn't know we needed for summer.

Holly donned the 'Green and White Ditsy Esme Dress', complete with a delicate white floral print and bow tie detail on the puffed sleeves. As usual, the star teamed her dress with a pair of classic nude heels, this time opting for an elegant pointed toe pair.

"Morning Monday… how’s the summer solstice making you feel today?" Holly penned, sporting a colourful ensemble despite the dreary wet weather.

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment her look. "Holly, you look incredible," wrote a fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "Love that dress on you, SO your colour."

"Gorgeous dress! Looking stunning as always!" commented a third fan.

It's no surprise that Holly's exact dress is rapidly selling out, with limited sizes left in stock. Luckily, Nobody's Child is widely stocked in Holly's favourite high street shop, Marks & Spencer, and their summer collection has seriously got us talking.

Nobody's Child Pure Cotton Dress, £42, Marks & Spencer

Keep cool in pure cotton this summer with this stunning Peter Pan collared shirt dress. Ideal for those smart-casual days, we think Holly would love this classic style.

Nobody's Child Floral Midi Dress, £45, Selfridges

If your summer wardrobe doesn't yet possess a staple midi dress, this is your moment to change that. This stunning floral tea dress is eco-friendly fashion at its finest. Pair with classic white trainers or statement summer sandals for the ultimate sundown look.

Fans noticed that Holly and her dad share the same smile

Holly looked ready to start the week after a weekend of celebrating Father's Day with her family. The star shocked fans on Sunday when she posted an adorable photo of her lookalike dad, Brian, leaving fans in awe of how uncanny the father-daughter duo looked.

Sporting the Willoughby smile, both Holly and dad Brian looked joyful as the star described her dad as her "ray of sunshine".

