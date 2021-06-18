Holly Willoughby wows in her 'favourite' figure-hugging M&S dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby wowed fans on Friday when she wore a figure-hugging dress from one of her most-loved brands, Marks and Spencer.

The This Morning presenter was excited to reveal that one of her "favourite" dresses is now available in four new prints, just in time for summer!

Sharing the look to her Instagram, Holly wrote: "Erm…can someone have a word with the weather please!!! To brighten up your day, @marksandspencer have released one of my favourite dresses in 4 new prints…it’s the easiest go to dress come rain or shine!...#ad."

Fans all agreed that Holly looked fabulous in the figure-hugging frock, with one writing: "Beautiful as always," while another said: "So gorgeous".

The star styled the dress with a pair of simple black sandals, but we reckon it would look just as good with a pair of boots and your favourite jumper thrown over the top if the rain continues!

Holly looked lovely in the floral frock

Holly could be seen in the most stunning garden as she posed for the photo, resting on a stone wall which was surrounded by flowers.

The midaxi dress features a floral print, with pretty puff sleeves and a zip to fasten at the back. It is priced at £39.50, and is available in a range of colourways, but we'd snap it up quickly before it sells out.

Floral tea dress, £39.50, M&S

The presenter showed off another amazing M&S number earlier in the week, looking effortlessly beautiful in her newest edit from the high street shop.

The 40-year-old star modelled a floaty pink dress with a bold floral print. Featuring a tiered skirt with a pleated hem, three-quarter length sleeves and a simple neckline, the dress is the perfect throw-on look for the warmer weather.

The presenter looked pretty in pink

The pretty pink hue of the dress perfectly suited Holly's complexion – and fans were loving her in the shade.

One wrote: "You look like a dream holly....XXX" while another shared: "You look gorgeous as always holly!! Loving you in pink". A third branded her "pretty in pink" while yet another amusingly questioned why she wasn't wearing shoes in the snap.

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby's figure-flattering frock has fans saying the same thing

