Us Brits love a bit of Marks & Spencer, and we're not alone! Plenty of our favourite stars love it too, and that means our favourite royal ladies as well. The Duchess of Sussex first caused an M&S frenzy when she stepped out wearing a black batwing jumper in January 2018 – prompting thousands to rush out to buy the chic knit and cause a sell-out on the fashion retailer's website.

But it was the Duchess of Cambridge who sent royal fans on a shopping spree at the British brand in March 2020, stepping out in her pretty pink Marks & Spencer trouser suit. Kate chose the elegant outfit to visit the London Ambulance Service 111 control room in Croydon amid the coronavirus crisis.

Kate and Meghan aren't the only famous ladies who love M&S, however - UK stars Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and Vogue Williams are also fans of the high street brand, often prompting big sell-outs, too. Read on to find out which other famous faces count the humble Marks & Spencer as a favourite style haunt…

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate loves her M&S trainers

Kate sparked an ultra sell-out with her M&S green striped trainers, worn on a visit to SportsAid at the London Stadium in Stratford. She also owns the most stunning pastel pink suit from Marks & Spencer.

Alex Jones

Alex regularly wears her wide-leg jeans from the brand

Alex really loves her Marks & Spencer wide-leg jeans, having worn them three times on The One Show.

Holly Willoughby

Holly has been a brand ambassador for Marks & Spencer for years

She's one of the brand's most famous fans - and has her very own collection after all! We're loving Holly's summer edit right now.

Christine Lampard

Christine Lampard often turns to the label for her on-screen outfits

Christine often turns to the label when she's covering for Lorraine Kelly on her namesake show or helming the Loose Women panel.

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine owns several Marks & Spencer dresses

Lorraine is a big fan of Marks & Spencer's dresses, particularly the chic shirt styles.

Amanda Holden

Amanda often wears M&S to work

Amanda Holden often chooses Marks & Spencer for her days in the office at Heart Radio, and we've seen the star wearing everything from chic leather skirts to lovely lace dresses.

Ashley Roberts

Ashley's also a big fan

Amanda's co-star Ashley Roberts also loves to shop at Marks & Sparks! The dancer's often spotted strutting in the dreamiest designs from M&S on her way to Global Studios.

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle has been known to rock the brand on This Morning

Rochelle has been known to rock the brand on This Morning, just like Ruth Langsford and Holly.

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle has stepped out in M&S for royal engagements

Remember Meghan's M&S jumper? We'd love to see her wearing this again! The (then) royal-to-be teamed the simple piece with a pair of tailored wide-leg trousers and an effortless swept-back bun – winning plenty of praise from the British public, who quickly fell in love with her down-to-earth style.

Ruth Langsford

Ruth adores the British brand

Ruth is arguably an even bigger fan of M&S than any of her fellow stars – she has chosen to wear the British brand countless times on This Morning and Loose Women.

Vogue Williams

Vogue has posted several photos of her outfits on Instagram

Style queen Vogue is a bit of an unlikely fan of Marks & Sparks, but often raves about her favourite staples from the store on her Instagram page. She is often spotted leaving the ITV offices dressed to kill in the high-street brand.

Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway has worn Marks & Spencer on Good Morning Britain and Lorraine

Good Morning Britain star Kate is also a big fan – and she's loving M&S' collaboration with Ghost right now.

Jane Moore

Jane's M&S jumpsuit wowed Loose Women viewers

Loose Women's Jane Moore is loved by fans for her gorgeous high street style, and she owns a number of the label's jumpsuits and dresses.

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung has worked closely with the British retailer

Fashion icon Alexa Chung has long had a relationship with our favourite British retailer - as she teamed up with them to launch her Archive collection, which brought back classic pieces from the brand's history. The Frances trench coat, which she is seen wearing here, was a particular favourite of hers.

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo wore an M&S skirt at New York Fashion Week

Stateside style star Olivia Palermo caused quite a stir when she appeared at New York Fashion Week wearing a camel suede skirt from the unassuming British brand – nailing the look alongside a floor-length khaki coat and burgundy roll-neck sweater. Fellow fashionista Alexa was also spotted in the pencil skirt, prompting a UK-wide sell-out.

