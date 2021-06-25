Jane Moore's stunning rainbow dress has fans swooning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rounding off the week in style, Jane Moore just stepped out in the dreamiest rainbow dress – and Loose Women viewers are in love. Returning to our screens for Friday's episode, the TV star kept all eyes on her vibrant striped frock from L.K.Bennett as she joined Kaye Adams, Linda Robson and Judi Love on the panel.

Jane shared a video of her gorgeous rainbow dress on Instagram

Keeping all focus on her fabulous frock, Jane polished off her ensemble with a dainty silver necklace and nude strappy stilettos by Office. Modelling her signature sleek bob, the 59-year-old opted for natural and dewy makeup, dusting her eyes in a pearlescent eyeshadow complete with rosy blusher and a pale pink lip gloss to match – so glam!

Obsessed with her dress? Us too, and you can shop it now for £395. Part of the Royal Ascot X L.K.B collection, this multi-coloured midi nods to 1930s fashion with its subtle pleating at the shoulders and oversized pearl buttons. Crafted from pure silk, just imagine how chic it'll look teamed with strappy summer sandals and a colourful clutch bag.

Rainbow Silk Dress, £395, L.K.Bennett

Already a big hit with viewers, Jane received a number of compliments after posting a video of her dress on Instagram. She wrote:

"All together now…It may be winter outside, but in my heart it's spring" It's Love Unlimited in the @loosewomen studio with @lindarobson58 @kayeadamsofficial and @1judilove Rainbow floaty frock is from @lkbennettlondon and shoes from @officeshoes Have a great weekend everyone and don't get too wet!! #rainbow #rain #june #"

Delighting fans, one wrote: "Aww lovely dress Jane you look great." Meanwhile, another commented, "Love the dress," followed by fire emojis.

VIDEO: Loose Women stars enjoy night-out at float-in cinema

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Jane loves to experiment with bold colours and she recently stunned in a sunshine yellow shirt from one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands – Me+Em. Appearing on Loose Women earlier this month, Jane donned the Colour Block Silk Blouse in buttermilk, pairing her designer top with a skirt from Karen Millen.

