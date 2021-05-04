Jane Moore's stunning Zara blouse has major Kate Middleton vibes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jane Moore's latest look is fit for royalty! Channelling the Duchess of Cambridge in a blue poplin shirt from Zara, the presenter's top reminded us of Kate Middleton's iconic pussy-bow blouse by Gucci – and it's just £29.99.

VIDEO: Get inspired with Jane Moore's 5 style lessons

Nailing business chic on Tuesday's episode of Loose Women, Jane tucked her tie neck shirt into high-waisted trousers, styling her blonde tresses in soft, glossy curls. As for her makeup, the TV star combined a smokey shadow with rosy blusher and a pale pink lipstick to match – so glam.

Jane looked so chic on Tuesday's episode

Fitted with a high neck and long sleeves, Jane's top is the perfect shade for summer. An everyday staple, we can see this ocean blue beauty teamed with everything from wide-leg trousers to high waisted jeans, tailored shorts and pencil skirts.

Blue Poplin Shirt, £29.99, Zara

Back in March 2019, Duchess Kate stepped out in a similar design, coordinating her £799 purple blouse with black tailored trousers, £310, by Jigsaw. Accessorised to perfection with a lilac bag by Aspinal, ever since Kate's appearance royal fans have been keen to recreate her look for less – and now they can with Jane's high street version.

Jane often wows with her on-screen outfits

Styled by her trusty duo Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – AKA Mothershoppers – Jane often wows with her on-screen outfits, and just last week, the presenter had fans rushing to shop her floral shirt dress from Monsoon.

Sharing a video of her £65 frock on social media, she wrote: "This @monsoon dress is a real find. It's really stretchy and could lie in the bottom of the cupboard for weeks and never crease. The length is spot on and the stretch means it fits every shape perfectly. It also looks great with heels or trainers so It's definitely a keeper. Have a great day everyone @loosewomen @mothershoppers #floral #stretch #summer."

Clearly a big hit with fans, Jane's 131k followers were quick to react. "Absolutely stunning I love your dress," wrote one. "Absolutely fabulous Jane," added another.

