Jane Moore wows in unexpected leather skirt and silky blouse

Jane Moore's latest Loose Women look had her fans in awe on Thursday. The presenter was impeccably dressed as ever, opting for an elegant leather skirt falling in soft pleats – and viewers were loving it.

The 58-year-old star posed for a backstage snap, delighting her Instagram followers with her super chic way of styling the statement piece.

Jane opted for a silky L.K. Bennett blouse featuring pussybow detailing, which she paired with her £225 leather midi skirt from French Connection.

She wrote: "Morning all. I’ve gone for a regal purple blouse from @lkbennettlondon and a leather skirt from @frenchconnection for today’s @loosewomen Join us @itv at 12.30 for debates about #escooters, saying yes to dates and elderly bridesmaids! @nadiasawalha @1judilove @denise_welch @mothershoppers".

Jane had the sweetest message for one fan, who revealed they were envious of her ability to pull off any style.

"My style icon, just wish I could wear one thing that you wear", they wrote. "You can!!!!" Jane enthusiastically replied.

Jane's elegant leather skirt and blouse combo went down a storm

Her followers were full of compliments for the outfit, with one penning, "Love purple looks knockout on you with the skirt!" and another writing, "Beautiful and stylish as always".

Other fans were still asking about her stylish look from the day before. We've tracked down her pink jumper, which is still in stock at Ted Baker.

Returning to the ITV panel on Wednesday, the presenter opted for a pretty pink knit from the brand – and it featured the sweetest detail.

Fitted with a white ruffled collar and a faux undershirt, Jane's two-in-one design is the ultimate WFH Zoom-call essential. Priced at £119, the chic style also comes in grey.

