Returning to the Loose Women panel on Thursday, Jane Moore certainly brought a pop of colour to our screens after she stepped out in a bright pink shirt dress from the high street. Ready for summer, the presenter donned the £129 'Rowan dress' by Whistles – and it's already selling like hotcakes.

Jane looked pretty in pink on Thursday

Crafted from eco-friendly viscose, Jane's vibrant dress features a statement collar, short sleeves and a button-front detail. Uber flattering thanks to its fitted shoulders and bodice, the 'Rowan' drapes gracefully from hip to hem, creating a sleek silhouette. A summer staple, the brand recommends styling your new favourite frock with sandals and a woven straw bag – so chic.

Top tip – you better act quick! Jane's dress is already flying off of the shelves and it's only available in select sizes.

'Rowan' Pink Printed Dress, £129, Whistles

While appearing on the show, Jane decided to keep her accessories minimal, polishing off her ensemble with a simple silver jewellery set. Wearing her signature blonde bob down in loose curls, the presenter opted for natural and dewy makeup. Rocking a smokey brown shadow complete with long lashes and a hint of blush, Jane's Parisian pink lip gloss perfectly complemented the bright hues of her dress.

SHOP SIMILAR:

Red Ditsy Wrap Dress, £22.49, New Look

Pink Midi Dress, £46, River Island

Styled by her trusty duo – Mothershoppers, AKA Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – Jane is a huge fan of shirt dresses for summer and she often wears them on the show. One of our favourites is the Monsoon version which she wore back in April.

Wowing fans in a plunging LBD, the TV star had Loose Women viewers rushing to shop her floral midi, which was adorned in the sweetest pink, blue and yellow print.

VIDEO: Refresh your wardrobe with Jane Moore's style lessons

Sharing a video of her outfit on social media, Jane wrote: "This @monsoon dress is a real find. It's really stretchy and could lie in the bottom of the cupboard for weeks and never crease. The length is spot on and the stretch means it fits every shape perfectly. It also looks great with heels or trainers so It's definitely a keeper. Have a great day everyone @loosewomen @mothershoppers #floral #stretch #summer."

Clearly, a big hit with fans, Jane's 131k followers were quick to react. "Absolutely stunning I love your dress," wrote one. "Absolutely fabulous Jane," added another.

