Jane Moore's stunning ruffled blouse has a royal link – and Kate Middleton would approve

Jane Moore just stepped out in the yellow blouse version of Kate Middleton's Me+Em shirt dress – and royal fans are loving it. Returning to the Loose Women panel on Friday, the TV star looked effortlessly elegant as she tucked her buttermilk blouse into a tailored skirt by Karen Millen.

Jane wore a yellow ruffled blouse from Me+Em

Wearing her signature blonde bob down in a sleek, straight style, Jane rocked her go-to makeup combo – a brown smokey eye complete with statement lashes, honey-hued blusher and a pink lipgloss to match.

Retailing at £250, Jane's silky top is seriously chic. Featuring a feminine frilled collar, the contrasting pleated placket creates a gorgeous ombre effect that's perfect for summer. A desk to date night staple, Me+Em recommends styling your new favourite blouse with wide-leg cropped jeans.

Colour Block Silk Blouse, £250, Me+Em

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot the link between Jane's top and the dress that Kate Middleton wore last week. The royal, who invited little Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen's official Edinburgh home, wore a stunning pink ME+EM outfit that matched the five-year-old's dress - after the youngster had told her it was her favourite colour.

Kate Middleton recently wore the dress version in pink

Kate's exact style is the bubblegum shirt dress, which costs an eye-watering £450 – and it's still available to shop. Accessorised to perfection, the Duchess cinched her colourful midi with the 'Lollipop' skinny belt from Boden, which retails at £38, as well as pink Emmy London heels and her Missoma pink gemstone earrings.

VIDEO: Jane Moore's 5 Style Lessons

Jane often wows in her on-screen outfits and it's all thanks to Loose Women's resident styling duo – Mothershoppers, AKA Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. The pair aims to inspire mums to "rediscover their sense of style," and since joining the show, we've seen them work their magic on many a famous face, including Andrea McLean, Penny Lancaster, Ruth Langsford and more.

