Carol Vorderman flaunts her curves in slinky black leggings during holiday workout The 60-year-old star looks incredible

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman stunned fans with her bodycon outfit on Saturday, flaunting her curvaceous figure and toned body in a flattering black workout ensemble.

MORE: Carol Vorderman's flawless foundation routine - and the clever way she applies it

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of her look, the Welsh star was pictured posing on her balcony with one foot placed on a luxe rattan chair with her right hand held above her head.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman opens up about debilitating battle with Covid-19

"Being a scruffy Welsh ninja today… yes that's my 'Ninja face' [laughing emojis]" wrote the 60-year-old star, joking with her followers before she enjoyed a morning workout.

Carol then shared a makeup-free selfie, looking gorgeous as she enjoyed a daily walk in West Wales. The proud Welsh star often causes a stir in her flattering workout gear and bare-faced photos, leaving fans in disbelief that she is 60.

"You just get better with age!" commented a fan on one of Carol's recent posts, whilst another agreed: "Carol, you age like a fine wine."

The maths star, who is also a trained pilot, has been open in the past about her health and fitness, admitting she owes much of her mental and physical health to a balanced, healthy diet and dedicated workout routine.

READ: Carol Vorderman's daily diet: star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

Carol wrote in her book Detox your Life that she never counts calories. Instead, she embarks on a health kick roughly twice a year. She writes: "The detox is not about counting calories or fat units, it's about being aware of the kinds of foods we put into our bodies. It's about eating more, not less".

The star is also a fan of getting her daily steps in, and told GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madely that a bout of COVID-19 last year left her unable to walk.

Carol posed for a selfie as she enjoyed a night out

Explaining she was diagnosed with the virus before the first lockdown last year, Carol revealed she could barely walk 100 yards at the peak of her illness, despite regularly choosing to do 15-mile walks as part of her daily exercise.

"You know I'm a walker, so I can be like, 'Oh I'll go off and find a nice 15 miler today', [but] I couldn't" Carol shared. "And months later I still couldn't".

RELATED: Carol Vorderman stuns GMB viewers in sultry curve-hugging dress

Despite her terrifying battle with long Covid, Carol confirmed she has since made a full recovery – no surprise she's now skipping to the gym and is back to her usual morning workouts!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.