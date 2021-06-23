Carol Vorderman looks like a goddess as she showcases curves in gold dress The presenter and author is so stylish

Carol Vorderman always looks glamorous when she appears in public, but she pulled out all the stops for some new photos which she shared with fans on Wednesday!

The presenter and author took to Twitter, where she posted two pictures of herself perched on a large purple sofa, smiling at the camera.

Her long brunette hair flowed past her shoulders in loose waves, and her outfit was incredible.

Carol showed off her legs and curves in a figure-hugging gold dress with a side split, which she teamed with matching gladiator sandals with a twist – a killer heel!

The 60-year-old captioned the stunning snaps: "Just finished recording a show and wore an actual dress," adding laughing emojis.

The former Countdown co-host is more typically seen in trousers, often in red or black leather.

Just finished recording a show and wore an actual dress 😂😂.... pic.twitter.com/OIIcxEsoan — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) June 23, 2021

Carol wowed fans with the lovely photos

But her fans soon proved that they love her in a softer look too, with one replying: "You look absolutely divine!"

Others commented: "Excellent look. Looking forward to seeing the show," and: "Gorgeous as ever Carol."

Carol regularly impresses her fans with the most jaw-dropping outfits, including a skin-tight catsuit!

The bold outfit featured a geometric red, white and black design and it also had a Gucci-inspired print and a black zip all the way down the front.

The star has been keeping fit during the pandemic

The maths whiz rocked a casual but still stylish look on Tuesday, as she looked laid back but pretty in a skin-tight pair of leopard leggings worn with a grey top.

In the caption, she joked: "Is that [expletive] woman ever out of leggings??? Actually I'm in mid-house declutter… the things you find."

It's not surprising that Carol favours figure-flattering outfits, given all the work she's put into keeping fit.

She has shared plenty of behind-the-scenes workout videos during the pandemic, including from the home gym of her gorgeous Bristol residence.

