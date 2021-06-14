Carol Vorderman stuns GMB viewers in sultry curve-hugging dress

Carol Vorderman looked elegant as ever as she stunned viewers on Monday's Good Morning Britain in a figure-hugging black dress with a statement white collar.

Looking glamorous as usual for her TV appearance, the 60-year-old showed off her curves in a black bodycon number, complete with flirty zip detailing and dramatic black heels.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman reveals her debilitating battle with COVID-19

Carol styled her brunette locks into a chic 70s style with curtain bangs and a straight, blunt cut. She teamed her look with a sophisticated smokey eye, bronzed cheeks and subtle nude lip.

Speaking to GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madely, who has stepped in since Piers Morgan's shock exit earlier this year, the former Countdown star revealed her experience with COVID-19.

Carol opted for her signature bodycon style

Explaining she was diagnosed with the virus before the first lockdown last year, Carol revealed she could barely walk 100 yards at the peak of her illness, despite regularly choosing to do 15-mile walks as part of her daily exercise.

"You know I'm a walker, so I can be like, 'Oh I'll go off and find a nice 15 miler today', [but] I couldn't" Carol shared. "And months later I still couldn't".

Despite her terrifying battle with the long Covid, Carol confirmed she has since made a full recovery – no surprise she's now skipping to the gym and is back to her usual morning workouts!

Luckily, Carol has made a full recovery from Covid-19

Last week, The Pride of Britain award presenter stunned fans in a curve-hugging pencil dress, at Headingly Cricket Ground.

Carol, who shared a number of photos on Instagram, wore the stunning blue dress from Diva Catwalk for a corporate awards ceremony - revealing that she was feeling fabulous in her eveningwear.

Its description reads: "The Ubrique Pencil Dress has the potential to be one of your most hard-working pieces. The luxury moss crepe fabric fits the body beautifully, making the dress not only ultra-flattering but also very comfortable." We're sold!

