Carol Vorderman surprises in super flattering skinny jeans in candid snaps

Carol Vorderman delighted her fans with yet another candid post over the weekend, sharing a look at her off-duty style. The former Countdown host offered her Instagram followers a glimpse inside her incredible walk-in-wardrobe at her Bristol home as she modelled a pair of figure-hugging skinny jeans.

The 60-year-old presenter showed off her timeless physique in the flattering, faded grey denim, which she paired with a sporty white hoodie.

Carol added a pair of over-the-knee, grey suede boots to complete the youthful look, and we have to say, she has never looked better!

WATCH: Carol Vorderman unveils impressive home gym

The maths genius is an advocate for the benefits of outdoor exercise and has been smashing her step count in lockdown so it's no surprise she's a fan of Under Armour sportswear.

We've found Carol's exact top online and the versatile fleece hoodie is selling quickly. It also comes in versatile grey and black, as well as an eye-catching lilac.

Carol showed off her fabulous figure in skinny jeans and boots

The star's figure isn't the only thing we're jealous of. Her walk-in-wardrobe was like something out of Sex and The City with row upon row of neatly hanging clothes and an incredible shoe collection.

Carol has been living in athleisure looks over the past few weeks, recently showing off the results of all her hard work with a post-workout photo.

Fleece Hoodie, £65, Under Armour

She wrote: "I've found an 'ab'! Actually getting stronger and weights at my age helps everything inside… and I LOVE IT." The mum-of-two was quickly applauded by her followers, who begged the star to share her workout regime.

In response to one fan, Carol revealed: "It's a programme which my trainers (they live together) Gus and Geeta have put together to get me through lockdown and back into the gym with them once lockdown is over. I'll ask them if I can tweet it once I've finished the first stage? Xxxx."

She further revealed to another fan that she commits to three gym sessions and 40 miles of walking every week. We could definitely use some of her motivation!

