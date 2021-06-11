Carol Vorderman has us swooning in her curve-hugging pencil dress She looks beautiful!

Carol Vorderman changed out of her go-to favourite leggings and dressed up to the nines for an awards ceremony on Thursday - and she looked totally beautiful in her blue dress.

The star, who shared a number of photos on Instagram, was at Headingly Cricket Ground for a corporate awards ceremony - revealing that she was feeling fabulous in her eveningwear.

"Here for the @sodexogroup awards... got me all posh and everything," she wrote. "Heels on and @mrrichmond has scrubbed me up well."

Carol looked incredible in her blue pencil dress

She shared another gorgeous photo that simply read: "Happy Yorkshire Thursday," alongside some heart emojis.

Carol's pretty blue dress is from Diva Catwalk. The 'Ubrique' style costs £99 and is available in a number of other colours, from pink to green, orange and purple.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman reveals unusual pre-workout hack

Its description reads: "The Ubrique Pencil Dress has the potential to be one of your most hard-working pieces. The luxury moss crepe fabric fits the body beautifully, making the dress not only ultra-flattering but also very comfortable." We're sold!

Later, Carol shared a gorgeous shot of herself in a more daytime look, as she prepared to enjoy a game of cricket.

Carol wore a Diva Catwalk dress

Wearing a chic cream knit and her favourite black leggings, she added a thick waist-cinching belt and styled her hair in her signature glossy waves.

It was only on Wednesday that the star shared another beautiful snap of herself in her fitness wear, revealing that she had treated herself to another pair of leggings for her workouts.

She later wore leggings and a chic knit

Capturing her smiling selfie, she wrote on Instagram: "New leggings with pockets for today's gym sesh... thinking easy adapt for travelling later. New level of lazy a*** dressing ahead!"

Leggings are clearly the star's favourite staple - she loves them for working out in the gym and as day-to-day wear, just like the rest of us...