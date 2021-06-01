Carol Vorderman's foundation revealed - and the clever way she applies it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There is no doubt about it, Carol Vorderman looks incredible. The age-defying 60-year-old never has so much as a hair out of place and always looks fresh, youthful and glowing.

Her makeup artist - Lauren O'Donnell listed all her favourite makeup products on Instagram that keep her looking tip-top, and the one we were most interested in was her foundation. We all know that a good base does wonders for the skin and Carol's choice is BECCA Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation, which you can pick up for £32.

The formula is oil-free, gives full coverage and feels weightless on skin due to it's water-resistant texture.

We spoke to Lauren who gave us the lowdown on Carol's skin. "I like to buff foundation on in circular motions - Carol likes quite a full coverage foundation and using this technique gives a more airbrush finish and means you use less product."

Carol's skin always looks amazing

She added: "She also likes to be bronzed, so I like to use cream bronzers and I’m loving the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter in a slightly warmer colour under her foundation."

BECCA Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation, £32, Cult Beauty

The talented professional also told us the skincare regime the TV star follows and it's great to see some high-street favourites. "I prep her skin with Cerave Sensitive Eye Cream and a mix of Weleda skin food light with a few drops of Organic Rosehip oil."

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, £34, Cult Beauty

It's interesting that Carol uses the Weleda Skin Food. This product has a massive celebrity following - including a certain Victoria Beckham. The fashion designer doesn't just use it on her face either, she loves to slather it all over her body.

Weleda Skin Food Lotion, £7.95, Look Fantastic

She previously revealed it also works wonders at prolonging her summer tan, sharing on Instagram: "It keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised. It's really, really thick and I love how it feels all over the body. It's a really great product."

You're in great company Carol!

