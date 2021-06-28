Andrea McLean looks stunning in figure-hugging skirt for new video Andrea is back on our screens with a new episode of HELLO!'s High Street Hits

Andrea McLean is bringing us all the summer staycation fashion inspiration in this week's episode of HELLO!'s High Street Hits, from the perfect dresses, trousers and shorts, and we are obsessed with her chosen outfits!

The former Loose Women presenter looked sensational in a figure-hugging skirt during the show, but you will have to watch the video to get all details about where it is from.

WATCH: Andrea McLean stuns in figure-hugging skirt in High Street Hits episode 3!

Andrea has been serving up lots of stylish looks, and in the previous episode she discussed what to wear to the key events of the season, such as Wimbledon and the return of weddings.

The TV star even revealed her take on mini skirts, sharing an amazing alternative if you are looking for something that will keep you covered whilst still staying on-trend.

High Street Hits follows a different theme each episode, based around social events and reactive news. Andrea is joined by good friend and culture guru Nick Ede, who will be taking you through his favourite high street deals of the week. Check it out for all your fashion needs.

Keep an eye out for the next episode of HELLO!'s High Street Hits at hellomagazine.com.