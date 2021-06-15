Andrea McLean reveals her take on 'scary' mini skirts at 51 Andrea is back for episode two of HELLO!'s High Street Hits

Andrea McLean is back with episode two of HELLO!'s High Street Hits alongside good friend and culture guru Nick Ede, and this week the former Loose Women presenter is talking us through her favourite outfits for those important summer occasions such as Wimbledon and the return of weddings.

The 51-year-old also reveals her take on 'scary' mini skirts, sharing an amazing alternative if you are looking for something that will keep you covered but still ensure you are looking super stylish, check it out below!

WATCH: Andrea McLean reveals her take on 'scary' mini skirts

Andrea has previously opened up about her love of fashion, and how she is looking forward to incorporating more colour into her wardrobe as the weather gets warmer.

"I love black and I think the fact that I moved away from daytime TV and after 26 years of having to wear pastels and daytime TV colours, I kind of threw myself all in into the black mode just because I could.

"But I'm ready now to introduce some colour. There's a lot of beautiful summer colours in the shops - really vibrant fuchsia pinks and lovely yellows."

The latest episode of HELLO!'s High Street Hits will be sure to inspire you to introduce your own pop of colour into your wardrobe, as well as giving you lots of outfit ideas for the months ahead.

