Andrea McLean wows in flirty deep-V dress in new video Andrea is back with a new episode of HELLO!'s High Street Hits

Andrea McLean is back on our screens this week with a brand new episode of HELLO!'s High Street Hits. In the second show, the star will be selecting her ideal summer outfits for the key events of the season such as Wimbledon and the return of weddings, hurrah!

RELATED: Andrea McLean reveals genius curve-enhancing fashion hack

The former Loose Women presenter wowed us when she wore the most beautiful blue dress with a deep-V neckline during the episode, but you'll have to tune in to get all the details.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andrea McLean wows in flirty dress in High Street Hits episode 2!

The 51-year-old isn’t shy when it comes to experimenting with her fashion choices, and on last week's episode she revealed her new fashion secret for enhancing her curves.

She also discussed how to nail that comfy yet chic style as we emerge out of lockdown, perfect for those of us who aren’t quite ready to say goodbye to our joggers just yet.

Andrea rocked the high street dress of dreams

High Street Hits will follow a different theme each episode, based around social events and reactive news. Andrea is joined by good friend and culture guru Nick Ede, who will be taking you through his favourite high street deals of the week. Check it out so that you can keep up to date with all the latest trends.

Keep an eye out for the next episode of HELLO!'s High Street Hits at hellomagazine.com.