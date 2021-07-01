Holly Willoughby wows in leg-baring dress – and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby's latest This Morning look had fans going wild, as the star sported a leg-baring dress from one of her favourite brands, & Other Stories.

The presenter looked pretty in pink as she posed for one of her popular outfit posts, with many rushing to the comments to share their love for the look.

One fan wrote: "Such a lovely dress", while another said: "Looking absolutely stunning in pink this morning", and we couldn’t agree more.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's five style lessons

The summery mini dress features delicate puff sleeves, a defined waistline, a flounced silhouette and a floral print. It is currently in the sale, reduced from £65 to £33, so we'd snap it up quickly before it sells out.

Holly styled the frock with a pair of nude strappy heels and wore her hair in her signature blonde waves. She kept her base makeup natural and donned a bright pink lip, which complemented the ensemble perfectly.

Holly Willoughby wowed fans in her flirty frock

This isn’t the first time that the star has sported the strappy shoes, in fact, Holly loves to wear them with mini dresses as a leg-lengthening trick.

Just a couple of days before, the presenter styled the shoes with a pretty patterned number to host the ITV show alongside Phillip Schofield.

Puff sleeve mini dress, was £65 now £33, & Other Stories

Fans were obsessed with her cute floral print dress, taking to the comments section to rave about the adorable frock – and the amazing way she styled it.

Holly's daily fashion posts usually garner plenty of lovely compliments, but her Instagram followers were really loving her nude heels.

Holly loves wearing nude heels as a leg-lengthening trick

One shared: "Absolutely love this dress!! It looks so lovely" while another posted: "Gorgeous dress. The shoes in nude looks perfect!" and a third enthused: "This dress looks incredible on you".

We have to agree – and especially love Holly's trick of adding a pair of nude heels. The star's puff-sleeved number featured a pretty ruffled hemline that fell just above the knees, with her simple stilettos creating the illusion of added height.

