Holly Willoughby's latest outfit has a very special meaning behind it. Celebrating Pride month, the presenter donned a vibrant rainbow skirt from Anthropologie on Wednesday, as she hosted This Morning alongside her co-star, Philip Schofield.

Holly shared a stylish snap on Instagram

Dressed to impress, Holly created the ultimate desk-to-daywear ensemble as she teamed her pleated midi with a crisp white shirt by Zara and nude stilettos. Rocking her signature blonde bob, the TV star opted for equally colourful makeup, combining a pink smokey eye with rosy blusher and a bold red lip – gorgeous!

In love with her bold rainbow skirt? Us too, and you can shop it for £98. Uber flattering, we can see this multi-coloured midi paired with everything from heels to trainers and summer sandals.

Rainbow Skirt, £98, Anthropologie

Taking to Instagram, Holly wowed her 7.2million followers with a stylish snap, writing:

"Today marks the end of Pride month but is also @itv Pride day! Today on @thismorning we celebrate the LGBT+ community with a performance from the incredible @marishawallace …#loveislove #pride…#hwstyle rainbow skirt of dreams from @anthropologie shirt by @zara."

A big hit with fans, one wrote: "Wow Holly that skirt is very bright and colourful, a great way to end pride month."

"Yaaassss @hollywilloughby Gorgeous and thanks for supporting Pride!" commented another.

Holly's on-screen wardrobe is a thing of beauty, and she recently stunned in another show-stopping outfit. Brightening up our Tuesday morning in a gorgeous mini dress, the presenter donned a cute floral print dress by Kate Spade.

Holly kept her outfit post caption simple, penning: "Morning Tuesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle dress by @katespadeny shoes by @stevemaddenuk".

The 'Block Floral Textured Shirtdress' costs £250 and has naturally been selling out quickly – so get in there quick if you want to get your hands on one!

