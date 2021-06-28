Holly Willoughby stuns in waist-cinching dress – and it's sustainable

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We all know that Holly Willoughby is a big fan of floral dresses for summer, and her latest look was simply stunning.

The This Morning presenter sent fans wild in a waist-cinching number from sustainable fashion brand Albaray.

The 'Sketch Floral Midi Shirt Dress' features short sleeves, an A-line skirt and a V-neck collar, and Holly made the frock even more flattering by adding a simple black waistbelt.

The star finished off the outfit with a pair of black strappy heels from Russell and Bromley, which complimented the belt perfectly.

Fans went wild when she posted the dress to her social media, with one commenting: "You look gorgeous Holly", while another said: "As always Holly you look beautiful love your dress".

We suspect that many fans went on to buy the fabulous frock, as it has now sold out online.

If you were hoping to recreate the summery look, then we have found an amazing alternative from Jigsaw.

The 'Night Floral Shirt Dress' features a super similar shape to Holly's number, and has a playful colourful print. It is made out of a lightweight jersey, meaning it is ideal for when the weather gets warmer.

Just last week Holly modelled another fun floral dress from Marks and Spencer, and boy was it a beauty!

The star looked beautiful in a photo shared by the British brand on Instagram, which saw her looking away from the camera and sweetly playing with her wedding rings.

"This season, we're falling for florals @hollywilloughby," the post was captioned - prompting plenty of comments from shoppers who were also in love with the blue floaty dress.

"I bought this dress last week and it fits like a dream and is so light… I love it!" one wrote, while another added: "Stunning dress! I had an email to say they're back in stock and ordered already. I can't wait to wear it."

