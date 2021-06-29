Holly Willoughby's leg-lengthening trick in mini dress gets fans talking

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby is bringing some much-needed summer glamour into our lives this week. The This Morning presenter brightened up our Tuesday morning in a gorgeous mini dress, rocking a pretty patterned number to host the ITV show alongside Phillip Schofield.

REVEALED: These stars LOVE wearing Marks & Spencer! Amanda Holden, Holly Willoughby and more

Fans were obsessed with her cute floral print dress, taking to the comments section to rave about the adorable frock – and the amazing way she styled it.

Holly's daily fashion posts usually garner plenty of lovely compliments, but her Instagram followers were really loving her latest look, especially her nude heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals huge error at home

One shared: "Absolutely love this dress!! It looks so lovely" while another posted: "Gorgeous dress. The shoes in nude looks perfect!" and a third enthused: "This dress looks incredible on you".

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby's daily diet: the star's breakfast, lunch, dinner & snacks revealed

We have to agree – and especially love Holly's leg-lengthening trick of adding a pair of nude heels. The star's puff-sleeved number featured a pretty ruffled hemline that fell just above the knees, with her simple stilettos creating the illusion of added height.

Holly looked lovely in a Kate Spade dress

Holly kept her outfit post caption simple, penning: "Morning Tuesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle dress by @katespadeny shoes by @stevemaddenuk".

The 'Block Floral Textured Shirtdress' costs £250 and has naturally been selling out quickly – so get in there quick if you want to get your hands on one!

Block Floral Textured Shirtdress, £250, Kate Spade New York

If there's one print mum-of-three Holly loves for summer, it's florals. Last week she posed in a fabulous M&S pick, with the official Marks & Spencer account sharing a snap of the presenter modelling a gorgeous blue dress.

LOCKDOWN: Holly Willoughby talks worries for children during pandemic in candid interview

"This season, we're falling for florals @hollywilloughby," the post was captioned - prompting plenty of comments from shoppers who were also in love with the blue floaty dress.

"I bought this dress last week and it fits like a dream and is so light… I love it!" one wrote, while another added: "Stunning dress! I had an email to say they're back in stock and ordered already. I can't wait to wear it."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.