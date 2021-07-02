Michelle Keegan stuns in white as she enjoys picnic in her sprawling garden The star wore a look by Second Summer Label

Michelle Keegan has the most stunning garden, and she showed it off once again on Thursday as she enjoyed a picnic outside with her close friend Emmy Clarkson.

The Our Girl star shared a picture of her sitting on a picnic blanket whilst posing for the camera wearing the most stunning linen outfit by Second Summer Label.

Michelle looked ethereal in the 'Mercury' linen jacket in white, available for £175, and the 'Santamaria' wide-leg trousers, which retail at £120 – and even though the star poked fun in her caption, fans loved the look.

"When you've got a picnic in the garden but jiu jitsu in an hour," Michelle wrote alongside the snap, but fans were quick to reassure her.

"Beautiful," wrote her mother-in-law Carol Wright, whilst a follower added: "Most beautiful woman in the world."

A third remarked: "Haha love this!! The white is so lush.... sometimes I shy away from all white but this is gorge."

Michelle's summery post comes just days after the star launched her latest collection with fashion brand Very.

On Monday the 33-year-old shared a video to her Instagram modelling her newest fashion collaboration with Adidas and Very.

In the post, the star could be seen dancing up and down the streets of London in lots of different outfits, including a stunning black mini dress, which she dressed down with trainers and a crossbody bag.

Sharing the looks with her millions of followers, Michelle wrote: "So excited to launch my latest collaboration with @veryuk and adidas! So many amazing looks for the summer! Which one is your favourite?!"

Fans couldn't wait to comment on the fun video, with one writing: "I mean... She just gets more gorgeous if that's even possible", while another said: "This collection is giving me all the vibes" followed by lots of flame emojis.