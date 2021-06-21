Michelle Keegan looks sensational in a jumpsuit with her mum and stepdad

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan always looks so sleek and stylish doesn't she? On Sunday, in celebration of Father's Day, she paid tribute to her stepdad in an unseen snap which she shared with her followers.

With a beautiful backdrop behind her of a harbour and a sunset, Michelle posed with her mum Jackie and stepdad Dave. She wrote: "Happy Father's Day to my stepdad @thorny66. Thank you for everything you do for my family."

We couldn't help but notice Michelle's dazzling jumpsuit - check it out! White, body-con,striped and belted, it's the stuff summer wardrobes are made of. She wore her famous mane in a beachy style and accessorised with a pair of Gucci wedges. Lush!

Although the TV star didn't specify where this dreamy getup was from, don't worry. We've found a very similar version from New Look that will set you back just £25.99. Result! It boasts the same colourway and even has a detachable belt.

Michelle looked gorgeous in her unseen holiday snap

We've seen quite a lot of Michelle's lovely mum on her Instagram page of late.

Off White Stripe Square Neck Crop Jumpsuit, £25.99, New Look

Last month, the wife of Mark Wright headed to London hotel The Corinthia with her glam ma and shared a snap in the ladies toilets of her and Jackie after dinner. Michelle looked effortlessly stylish in a black mini dress, which she paired with black fringed ankle boots and a stone-coloured oversized blazer. The star's mum looked fabulous in a leopard print dress and baby blue cardigan. Great style clearly runs in the family doesn't it! She wrote: "Momma looking all cute and classy."

Last week, the Our Girl actress launched her beauty collaboration with Spectrum Collections, which caused a mass sell-out when it launched. The new range is billed as the ultimate summer glow beauty set and includes six travel-sized brushes, a luxurious lip sorbet, powder puff and a dual sharpener.

Michelle had the launch party in her garden and uploaded photos from the event. She said: "Had the best day today celebrating the launch of my @spectrumcollections collab! Look how beautiful my garden looked, all inspired by the bags we’ve created!@peonyeventsplanning Girls you absolutely smashed it! Ps….I promise it wasn’t just me and my mum!"

