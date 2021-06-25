We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan melted our hearts on Thursday as she shared a video to her social media where she could be seen heading to the park and feeding a squirrel!

The actress rocked a stylish off-duty outfit for the trip, consisting of a beige crop top paired with a light-wash denim jacket and ripped denim jeans.

Michelle finished off her look with lots of coordinating accessories, including a pair of black Converse trainers, black and gold Ray-Ban sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a tan crossbody bag.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan looks incredible in crop top for adorable new video

The star certainly seemed to have a strong bond with the squirrel, captioning the video: "I kept going back everyday to feed her nuts, let's just say we bonded…I'm at my happiest when I'm with animals".

The sweet little animal could be seen getting up close and personal with Michelle, and fans couldn’t get enough.

Michelle rocked the casual double denim look

One person commented: "This is amazing!", while another said: "My heart can't take ittttt" followed by lots of heart-eye emojis.

We are obsessed with the cute bonding moment Michelle had, and even more obsessed with her outfit. If you are wanting to recreate the casual look, then we have found an amazing alternative to her denim jacket, perfect for throwing over summer dresses for days spent at the park.

Tommy Jeans denim jacket, from £53.02, Amazon

We have been swooning over Michelle's summer wardrobe, and last week the star wore a striped jumpsuit that gave us major staycation vibes.

On Sunday, in celebration of Father's Day, she paid tribute to her stepdad in an unseen snap which she shared with her followers.

Michelle looked stunning in the family snap

With a beautiful backdrop behind her of a harbour and a sunset, Michelle posed with her mum Jackie and stepdad Dave. She wrote: "Happy Father's Day to my stepdad @thorny66. Thank you for everything you do for my family."

We couldn't help but notice Michelle's dazzling jumpsuit - check it out! White, body-con, striped and belted, it's the stuff summer wardrobes are made of. She wore her famous mane in a beachy style and accessorised with a pair of Gucci wedges. Lush!

