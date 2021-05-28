Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's Hollywood-style garden shocks friends and fans – see pictures The couple are building their dream home in Essex

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are creating their dream home in Essex and on Thursday they shared pictures of how their garden will look like - and we are speechless!

Taking to Instagram, the former TOWIE star revealed he was "blown away" after their landscape designer turned their dream garden into a reality.

"Our garden means the world to us and we love the outdoors. We searched high and low to find the best landscape designers, after realising that there was only one company for us... We begged for them to make some time in their busy schedule. So today, we received this from the outstanding, incredible @rosebanklandscaping," he said alongside four incredible images of how it will look like once complete.

"It's funny how you can have a dream, tell the professionals and they make your dream, bigger than you ever imagined. Here is what the boys Cam & @matt.keightley have designed and created for us."

He added: "Absolutely blown away and cannot wait to see it come to life!! Boys... Thank you for your excellence and your insane talent. I do not know a better landscape designer on the market!!"

The couple's friends were left shocked with how their future home will look like, with Joe Wicks writing: "Christ, that'll do."

Michelle's former Coronation Street co-star Brooke Vincent added: "Can't wait for the champagne spray." Whilst his sister Natalya remarked: "Oh my god. INCREDIBLE."

The couple marked their sixth wedding anniversary last week

Another added: "Wow, looks like a hotel. You luck things," whilst a second follower jokingly said about the size of their home: "Wow, are you planning on hosting the next love island?"

Mark and Michelle bought their new £1.3million Essex home last year and demolished it in July. The former TOWIE star has been keeping fans updated as each part of his "dream house" has been built.