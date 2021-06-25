Amanda Holden's high street mini dress could be a designer buy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has shared another of her fashion picks as she posed in a sweet mini dress from Karen Millen on Friday - and no doubt fans are in love with the look.

The star rocked the button-up smock dress from the brand's collaboration with fashion influencer Lydia Millen, and we reckon it could have just as easily have come from celeb and royal-loved designer Zimmermann!

Even better, the dress is currently in the sale online, reduced from £259 down to £194.25. Made from luxurious silk and cotton, it's a breathable choice for the warmer months too.

Amanda looked gorgeous in her Karen Millen dress

Amanda teamed her dress with her signature strappy heels, sunglasses and gold jewellery, and sported a golden tan, too.

The singer and presenter clearly loves dressing for the warmer weather, and her stylist Karl Willett has previously revealed to HELLO! that she's inspired by the summer.

He said: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery and elegant - and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to recreate these looks from the high street."

Floral dress, £194.25, Karen Millen

Of her more daring choices, he added: "She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries."

This week, Amanda has been embracing warm weather styling once again, wearing a retro-style terry cloth jumpsuit on Thursday - which she revealed had a sweet story behind it.

Amanda looked gorgeous in her retro jumpsuit

Speaking up for independent business Lily Eve, she told fans: "So... this gorgeous jumpsuit is made by a small company @lilyeve.store, started in lockdown by this talented young lady and her side kick Michel, a couture seamster who at 87 thought his work was done."

She added: "They have some amazing, bespoke, really cute items - tap the tag and check them out before they sell out."

