Amanda Holden's halter-neck outfit is unbelievably figure flattering

Amanda Holden has shared yet another fabulous Heart Radio outfit with her fans, wowing in another look from one of her favourite independent brands LilyEve.

The star strutted for the camera on her Instagram Story as usual, as well as posting a gorgeous shot to her main profile page, simply captioning it: "#morning... top and trousers @lilyeve.store."

Fans were quick to react to the gorgeous top and trousers, which features a halter neckline that flattered Amanda's toned shoulders beautifully.

Amanda wore a beautiful co-ord from LilyEve

"You look gorgeous," one wrote, while another added: "Top colours!" A further fan commented: "Absolutely stunning... as always!!"

Amanda's latest two-piece is one of the brand's 'Lounge Sets', costing $245 (or £178) for the top and $295 (£214) for the wide-leg trousers. Made from vintage silk dating back to the sixties, it's certainly special.

The presenter has previously championed the small and sustainable clothing line, telling her followers in June: "So.. this gorgeous jumpsuit is made by a small company @lilyeve.store - started in lockdown by this talented young lady and her side kick Michel, a couture seamster who at 87 thought his work was done.

"They have some amazing, bespoke really cute items - tap the tag and check them out before they sell out."

Amanda wore Balmain at the WellChild Awards with Prince Harry this week

It comes after Amanda made an appearance at the Wellchild Awards on Wednesday, alongside Prince Harry and the likes of Ed Sheeran. Amanda wore a gorgeous three-piece skirt suit from Balmain, telling HELLO! that she had originally bought it for a friend's wedding.

"I splashed out on it for a friend's wedding in February which was cancelled," she said. "It's been hanging in my wardrobe, so I thought why not? I never buy expensive outfits like this, but I treated myself. It's nice to get dressed up."