Amanda Holden drops jaws in stunning figure-hugging dress

Another day, another stunning outfit for BGT star Amanda Holden, who stunned on the red carpet in London's Kew Gardens as she arrived at the WellChild Awards 2021 on Wednesday afternoon, to rub shoulders with Prince Harry, Ed Sheeran and the amazing young receipients of the awards.

MORE: Prince Harry tells Ed Sheeran life is 'a juggle' at WellChild Awards

Wearing an elegant Balmain outfit, the glamorous 50-year-old highlighted her amazing curves in the figure-hugging ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden wows in glittery red mini dress

Amanda looked stunning in her fitted bodycon dress with a matching jacket featuring shoulder pad detailing and gold button embellishement. And there's a fantastic story behind her choice of attire - the emotional event was the perfect opportunity for her to use an outfit she bought for a wedding earlier this year, which sadly got cancelled at the last minute due to Covid.

Amanda told HELLO! there was a lovely story behind her choice of stunning outfit

Sharing the details on her showstopping outfit, Amanda told HELLO!: "I splashed out on it for a friend's wedding in February which was cancelled. It's been hanging in my wardrobe, so I thought why not? I never buy expensive outfits like this, but I treated myself. It's nice to get dressed up."

MORE: Amanda Holden causes a stir in backless Zara mini dress

MORE: Amanda Holden makes emotional plea involving children to social media followers

Wearing her hair in a sleek down-do, Amanda looked stunning for the occasion, which celebrates inspirational qualities of the UK's seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go that extra mile to make a difference in their lives.

The star looked as flawless as ever

And we think her outfit - in chic neutrals with military vibes - was definitely one our favourite Amanda looks of the year.

MORE: Amanda Holden debuts surprising outfit in fun new Instagram video

The socially distanced afternoon tea took place on the Sir Joseph Banks Lawn at Kew Gardens and was attended by other famous faces including Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally and AJ Pritchard.

Prince Harry was a surprise guest of honour, having flown into the UK ahead of the unveiling of his mother's memorial statue on Thursday. Harry last attended the awards with wife Meghan in October 2019, breaking down in tears as he paid tribute to the winners for the first time since becoming a father himself.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.