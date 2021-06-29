Amanda Holden causes a stir in backless Zara mini dress

Grace Lindsay
Heart Radio presenter Amanda Holden sent fans wild on Tuesday wearing a backless mini dress from one of her favourite brands, Zara.
Amanda Holden has done it again! The star set hearts racing on Tuesday as she sported a colourful, backless mini dress from one of her favourite brands, Zara.
The Heart Radio presenter shared a picture of her outfit to her social media, and fans couldn’t get enough of her latest look.
The dress featured a fun orange and yellow print, with long sleeves, a round neckline and a cut out at the back.
Amanda styled the frock with a pair of black strappy heels and kept her accessories minimal, letting the outfit do all the talking.
She had her hair styled in a sleek, straight style, which made a change from her usual loose waves, and we were loving how it looked.
Amanda looked amazing in the bold mini dress
The star kept her makeup natural, sporting a subtle smokey eye and a nude lip, which complimented the bright ensemble perfectly.
Fans couldn’t wait to comment on her Instagram snap, with one writing: "Wow so stunning", while another said: "Owning Tuesday morning! Wow wow wow!"
Printed mini dress, £39.99, Zara
If you were hoping to recreate the look then you are in luck, as the dress is still available on the Zara website and is currently on sale for £39.99, but we'd be quick before it sells out.
If you don’t manage to get your hands on it, check out this amazing alternative from ASOS.
Floral mini dress, £35, ASOS
Amanda rocked another unique, lemon look mini dress from Zara just a few weeks ago, as she coordinated outfits with her Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts.
Sharing a video to her Instagram Story, Amanda wrote: "It's a fruity Friday," of their colourful ensembles.
Ashley and Amanda love to coordinate their outfits
And captioning her happy photo as the pair shared a cuddle, she added: "Couldn’t resist giving this little lemon a squeeze. #mygirl @iamashleyroberts."
Plenty of fans reacted to the sweet snap, with one writing: "The lemon to your lime!" and another adding: "You both look stunning... wow wow wow."
