Amanda Holden causes a stir in backless Zara mini dress

Amanda Holden has done it again! The star set hearts racing on Tuesday as she sported a colourful, backless mini dress from one of her favourite brands, Zara.

The Heart Radio presenter shared a picture of her outfit to her social media, and fans couldn’t get enough of her latest look.

The dress featured a fun orange and yellow print, with long sleeves, a round neckline and a cut out at the back.

Amanda styled the frock with a pair of black strappy heels and kept her accessories minimal, letting the outfit do all the talking.

She had her hair styled in a sleek, straight style, which made a change from her usual loose waves, and we were loving how it looked.

The star kept her makeup natural, sporting a subtle smokey eye and a nude lip, which complimented the bright ensemble perfectly.

Fans couldn’t wait to comment on her Instagram snap, with one writing: "Wow so stunning", while another said: "Owning Tuesday morning! Wow wow wow!"

If you were hoping to recreate the look then you are in luck, as the dress is still available on the Zara website and is currently on sale for £39.99, but we'd be quick before it sells out.

If you don’t manage to get your hands on it, check out this amazing alternative from ASOS.

Amanda rocked another unique, lemon look mini dress from Zara just a few weeks ago, as she coordinated outfits with her Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts.

Sharing a video to her Instagram Story, Amanda wrote: "It's a fruity Friday," of their colourful ensembles.

And captioning her happy photo as the pair shared a cuddle, she added: "Couldn’t resist giving this little lemon a squeeze. #mygirl @iamashleyroberts."

Plenty of fans reacted to the sweet snap, with one writing: "The lemon to your lime!" and another adding: "You both look stunning... wow wow wow."

