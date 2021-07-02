Strictly's Karen Hauer looks effortlessly cool at Wimbledon

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer looked gorgeous in a chic shirt and trousers as she headed to Wimbledon on Thursday.

The dancer shared some gorgeous snaps on Instagram of her daytime look, wearing her slouchy silk shirt and navy blue flares - which she teamed with Veja trainers.

"Court side Karen! Thank you for an epic day @pimmsgb," she simply captioned her photo. Karen joined the likes of Ashley Roberts and Ella Eyre for a VIP experience at the tennis tournament, which saw them enjoying Pimms as they watched a match on centre court.

Plenty of friends and fans reacted to Karen's look, with Strictly co-stars Oti Mabuse and Amy Dowden commenting with heart-eyed emojis.



Karen looked gorgeous at Wimbledon

Another follower added: "But how can you be so beautiful?!" while a further wrote: "I mean I love court side Karen. She is just too cool," and another sweetly said: "Looking as lovely as always Karen."

The star added bold sunglasses and styled her short blonde hair in a textured quiff.

Karen looked effortless in her Wimbledon look

Karen recently spoke to HELLO! in an exclusive interview, and opened up about how she coped during lockdown.

Touching on her breakup from former boyfriend David Webb, she said: "You know, relationships happen and it's just life. [I was] working out and doing a lot of meditation, I surrounded myself with positivity and things that helped me a lot. I was comfortable and I felt okay with being on my own after a while.

"It was tough, but I'm happy, I'm happy and in a good place, and it was all down to the good work I was doing in the background that nobody really sees, you know, that is not shown on Instagram."

She then revealed she wouldn't rule out dating someone new, saying: "No, [dating's] not off the cards", before adding coyly: "You'll know…"